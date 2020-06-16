All apartments in Palm Desert
85 Conejo Circle

Location

85 Conejo Circle, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2119 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Golf, Tennis, Fitness Center, this unit has it all. Beautiful panoramic south facing views, bright open floor plan, large patio with BBQ, 3 full baths, upgraded stainless steel refrigerator and oven, 2 car garage, plus access to one of the best golf packages in the valley. This is a guard gated community with 24 hr security, a Ted Robinson golf course, a golf driving range, new fitness and activity center, 21 heated pools with spas, outstanding clubhouse and all right in the center of Palm Desert, close to the McCallum Theater, El Paseo and numerous restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Conejo Circle have any available units?
85 Conejo Circle has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Conejo Circle have?
Some of 85 Conejo Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Conejo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
85 Conejo Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Conejo Circle pet-friendly?
No, 85 Conejo Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 85 Conejo Circle offer parking?
Yes, 85 Conejo Circle does offer parking.
Does 85 Conejo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Conejo Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Conejo Circle have a pool?
Yes, 85 Conejo Circle has a pool.
Does 85 Conejo Circle have accessible units?
No, 85 Conejo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Conejo Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Conejo Circle has units with dishwashers.
