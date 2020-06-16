85 Conejo Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

Golf, Tennis, Fitness Center, this unit has it all. Beautiful panoramic south facing views, bright open floor plan, large patio with BBQ, 3 full baths, upgraded stainless steel refrigerator and oven, 2 car garage, plus access to one of the best golf packages in the valley. This is a guard gated community with 24 hr security, a Ted Robinson golf course, a golf driving range, new fitness and activity center, 21 heated pools with spas, outstanding clubhouse and all right in the center of Palm Desert, close to the McCallum Theater, El Paseo and numerous restaurants.