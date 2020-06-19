77723 Calle Las Brisas

Amenities

Pool Home offered for Long-Term Lease or Sale. Mountain Views! 2BR plus Den (den could be used as a 3rd BR since it has doors and a closet). Large Master Suite. 2-car garage. Located directly across from the Clubhouse! Walk to Indian Wells Tennis Garden. New Paint. New Stove and Fridge. Newer disposal. New Furnace & Coil. Newer energy efficient A/C. Newer variable-speed pool pump and pool heater. Large Awning shades a lot of the Patio. Pool recently re-plastered. Newer Plumbing Fixtures in bathrooms (sinks, low-flow toilets, faucets, shower/tub fixtures). HOA provides gates, exterior paint, fitness, tennis, community pools/spas, front yard landscape and social activities. No smokers. Pets upon approval and $500 add'l deposit. Tenant to provide credit report and references. Owner pays HOA, water, trash, landscape, pool service. Tenant to pay cable/internet, electricity, gas. For Sale Listing will be cancelled if a lease application is accepted. Lease Listing will be cancelled if purchase offer is accepted.