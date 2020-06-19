All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated April 30 2020 at 11:44 AM

77723 Calle Las Brisas

77723 Calle Las Brisas South · (760) 774-9690
Location

77723 Calle Las Brisas South, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Desert Breezes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Pool Home offered for Long-Term Lease or Sale. Mountain Views! 2BR plus Den (den could be used as a 3rd BR since it has doors and a closet). Large Master Suite. 2-car garage. Located directly across from the Clubhouse! Walk to Indian Wells Tennis Garden. New Paint. New Stove and Fridge. Newer disposal. New Furnace & Coil. Newer energy efficient A/C. Newer variable-speed pool pump and pool heater. Large Awning shades a lot of the Patio. Pool recently re-plastered. Newer Plumbing Fixtures in bathrooms (sinks, low-flow toilets, faucets, shower/tub fixtures). HOA provides gates, exterior paint, fitness, tennis, community pools/spas, front yard landscape and social activities. No smokers. Pets upon approval and $500 add'l deposit. Tenant to provide credit report and references. Owner pays HOA, water, trash, landscape, pool service. Tenant to pay cable/internet, electricity, gas. For Sale Listing will be cancelled if a lease application is accepted. Lease Listing will be cancelled if purchase offer is accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

