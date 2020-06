Amenities

Leased February, March and April 2021. Tenants can be approved to use owners sport club membership or upgrade to a golf membership with a monthly access fee to the Country Club West facing with south and west views from the 14th hole of the Arroyo course. Open floor plan with comfortable great room floor plan with formal dining, wet bar and double slider doors to the wide golf course patio with electronic awnings. New flooring & new flat screen TV in great room. Master with king bed, walk-in closets and luxurious master bath is adjacent to the golf course patio. Two guest suites and private baths are on opposite sides of the property for privacy. Guest rooms are queen and king. King bedroom has flat screen TV on wall. This is a well appointed home that is immaculate and won't disappoint.