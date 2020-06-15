All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

77183 California Drive

77183 California Drive · (310) 514-1662
Location

77183 California Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1930 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Available May-Dec 2020 only. "On the Greens" located on premier lot and location of the 9th & 18th greens at Palm Desert Country Club. Designer perfection vacation rental fully furnished with all the bells & whistles for your dream golfing vacation or just relaxing patio side with your very private outdoor escape. “2009 DR Horton" built home with golf course, greens, lakes and mountain views from most rooms. Grand room floor plan w/10 ft ceilings throughout make this home so spacious and bright. Upgraded kitchen w/granite and stainless, walk-in pantry and large center island w/seating. Private and secluded “Master En-Suite” w/enormous walk-in closet, huge spa like bathroom and enjoys a patio w/golf course views for your morning coffee or reading. Centrally located to world class golf, Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, Coachella Fest, Pollo fields, El Paseo shopping, fine dining and so more. Steps to the public PDCC Clubhouse w/sport bar, dining and free live music Fri & Sat evenings. PDCC was voted one of the best public golf courses in the desert with public pay & play golf and enjoys a great practice area to sharpen your golfing skills. HOA privileges with 2 pools, spa, basketball court, sand volleyball and park. (2) large screen TV's, Direct TV, Netflix, Wi-Fi, games and brand new his & her bikes w/shopping just down the street. $100 mo/credit towards electric & gas per month. No Pets, min stay 28 nights per city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77183 California Drive have any available units?
77183 California Drive has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 77183 California Drive have?
Some of 77183 California Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77183 California Drive currently offering any rent specials?
77183 California Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77183 California Drive pet-friendly?
No, 77183 California Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 77183 California Drive offer parking?
No, 77183 California Drive does not offer parking.
Does 77183 California Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77183 California Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77183 California Drive have a pool?
Yes, 77183 California Drive has a pool.
Does 77183 California Drive have accessible units?
No, 77183 California Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 77183 California Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77183 California Drive has units with dishwashers.
