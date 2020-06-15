77183 California Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court

Available May-Dec 2020 only. "On the Greens" located on premier lot and location of the 9th & 18th greens at Palm Desert Country Club. Designer perfection vacation rental fully furnished with all the bells & whistles for your dream golfing vacation or just relaxing patio side with your very private outdoor escape. “2009 DR Horton" built home with golf course, greens, lakes and mountain views from most rooms. Grand room floor plan w/10 ft ceilings throughout make this home so spacious and bright. Upgraded kitchen w/granite and stainless, walk-in pantry and large center island w/seating. Private and secluded “Master En-Suite” w/enormous walk-in closet, huge spa like bathroom and enjoys a patio w/golf course views for your morning coffee or reading. Centrally located to world class golf, Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, Coachella Fest, Pollo fields, El Paseo shopping, fine dining and so more. Steps to the public PDCC Clubhouse w/sport bar, dining and free live music Fri & Sat evenings. PDCC was voted one of the best public golf courses in the desert with public pay & play golf and enjoys a great practice area to sharpen your golfing skills. HOA privileges with 2 pools, spa, basketball court, sand volleyball and park. (2) large screen TV's, Direct TV, Netflix, Wi-Fi, games and brand new his & her bikes w/shopping just down the street. $100 mo/credit towards electric & gas per month. No Pets, min stay 28 nights per city.