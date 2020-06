Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Upgraded condo in Oasis Country Club! The owners of this gem left no stone unturned. Recently remodeled and decorated beautifully. Furnished and completely stocked so all you need to bring is your toothbrush. Backs up to the twelfth tee. In the heart of Palm Desert located close to shopping and eating galore. This is a must see!