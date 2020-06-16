All apartments in Palm Desert
74210 Fairway Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 1:37 AM

74210 Fairway Drive

74210 Fairway Drive · (760) 413-1329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

74210 Fairway Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260
South Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 1989 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Relax in this charming home reminiscent of a European country villa. Originally built in 1947, the home was remodeled in 2006 while retaining 1940's character. From the large corner lot with beautiful landscaping, enter an Oasis. The house has several sets of French doors and windows that let in the light. There are 3 bedrooms with ensuite baths and an office with indoor laundry. Modern appliances combine with the charm of stone flooring, stone countertops and large stone island. This home has solid core doors throughout, trussed beams in the living room with an impressive fireplace, a lagoon-style shower in the master bath, a guest suite with full bath and a private entrance.The enchanting backyard has a Pebble finish pool with newer pool equipment, an outdoor shower w/sink and toilet. There is a 2 car garage w/private drive and ample parking for guests.A great place to vacation-walking distance to famous El Paseo with its shops & restaurants. Leased from February 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020. It is available for lease on May 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74210 Fairway Drive have any available units?
74210 Fairway Drive has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 74210 Fairway Drive have?
Some of 74210 Fairway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74210 Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
74210 Fairway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74210 Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 74210 Fairway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 74210 Fairway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 74210 Fairway Drive does offer parking.
Does 74210 Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74210 Fairway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74210 Fairway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 74210 Fairway Drive has a pool.
Does 74210 Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 74210 Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 74210 Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74210 Fairway Drive has units with dishwashers.
