74210 Fairway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

Relax in this charming home reminiscent of a European country villa. Originally built in 1947, the home was remodeled in 2006 while retaining 1940's character. From the large corner lot with beautiful landscaping, enter an Oasis. The house has several sets of French doors and windows that let in the light. There are 3 bedrooms with ensuite baths and an office with indoor laundry. Modern appliances combine with the charm of stone flooring, stone countertops and large stone island. This home has solid core doors throughout, trussed beams in the living room with an impressive fireplace, a lagoon-style shower in the master bath, a guest suite with full bath and a private entrance.The enchanting backyard has a Pebble finish pool with newer pool equipment, an outdoor shower w/sink and toilet. There is a 2 car garage w/private drive and ample parking for guests.A great place to vacation-walking distance to famous El Paseo with its shops & restaurants. Leased from February 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020. It is available for lease on May 1, 2020.