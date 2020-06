Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This single family pool home has just become available for the 2020 season. There is a Great room with fireplace for all to gather. The, kitchen was remodeled, wine cooler added, three years ago. The home has four bedrooms, two with King beds and two with queens. Two of which are en suites. You will enjoy mountain views from patio and pool. Lovely area to entertain with its own barbeque. Close to shopping, golf and many Valley activities.