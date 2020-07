Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This 2BR/3BA two story condo is an end unit with wonderful views from both decks! Tile and hardwood floors. Granite counters. Ceiling fans. Condo has private spa and two car garage. The heart of Palm Desert is just minutes from Ironwood, and offers world class shopping, dining, galleries and entertainment. Tenant responsible to pay HOA dues: currently $577 per month. Don't miss out on this one!