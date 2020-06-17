73165 Irontree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub sauna

Available April 2020! Wow! Come make this prestigious Ironwood CC home your very own masterpiece. You know you have arrived when you drive up to this impressive circle driveway with covered entry. The open floorpan makes for an easy remodel and skylights through out make it light & bright. The kitchen is large with sub-zero refrigerator & double oven. This home was built for entertaining from the recently remodeled saline pool & spa with swim up bar, pebble tec and marble finish. Completing the outdoor area is a kitchen area, pool house with bathroom, sauna & shower area. Versailles set Travertine Stone floors are through out. The master bathroom has his & hers separate showers makeup area, builtins, under counter lighting, you can virtually get lost in it. The home has two separate living areas with three air conditioners. It is a must see to appreciate all it has to offer.