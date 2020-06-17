All apartments in Palm Desert
73165 Irontree Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:36 AM

73165 Irontree Drive

73165 Irontree Drive · (760) 774-3544
Location

73165 Irontree Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5261 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
sauna
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
sauna
Available April 2020! Wow! Come make this prestigious Ironwood CC home your very own masterpiece. You know you have arrived when you drive up to this impressive circle driveway with covered entry. The open floorpan makes for an easy remodel and skylights through out make it light & bright. The kitchen is large with sub-zero refrigerator & double oven. This home was built for entertaining from the recently remodeled saline pool & spa with swim up bar, pebble tec and marble finish. Completing the outdoor area is a kitchen area, pool house with bathroom, sauna & shower area. Versailles set Travertine Stone floors are through out. The master bathroom has his & hers separate showers makeup area, builtins, under counter lighting, you can virtually get lost in it. The home has two separate living areas with three air conditioners. It is a must see to appreciate all it has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73165 Irontree Drive have any available units?
73165 Irontree Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 73165 Irontree Drive have?
Some of 73165 Irontree Drive's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73165 Irontree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
73165 Irontree Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73165 Irontree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 73165 Irontree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 73165 Irontree Drive offer parking?
No, 73165 Irontree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 73165 Irontree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73165 Irontree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73165 Irontree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 73165 Irontree Drive has a pool.
Does 73165 Irontree Drive have accessible units?
No, 73165 Irontree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 73165 Irontree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 73165 Irontree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
