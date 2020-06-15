72346 Sommerset Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Remodeled! The kitchen has been opened to create one large great room. The baths and floors have all been beautifully tiled, new mirrors, sinks, etc. Located in South Palm Desert, minutes above El Paseo, you will be soothed by the calm of the mountains or maybe you will be hiking them! This beautifully furnished two bedroom plus living room and additional media area/den will make you feel right at home yet as though you are staying at a resort. The well equipped kitchen allows you to cook to your heart's content. Enjoy your meals at the breakfast bar, dining table or alfresco on the patio. The Master has a king-size bed while the guest bedroom has two double beds. There is an abundance of closet space and the Master is an en suite. Guests will enjoy their privacy as there is good bedroom separation. Patio views are incredible. Pools and tennis courts close by.