Palm Desert, CA
72346 Sommerset Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:11 PM

72346 Sommerset Drive

72346 Sommerset Drive · (760) 774-4853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

72346 Sommerset Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Remodeled! The kitchen has been opened to create one large great room. The baths and floors have all been beautifully tiled, new mirrors, sinks, etc. Located in South Palm Desert, minutes above El Paseo, you will be soothed by the calm of the mountains or maybe you will be hiking them! This beautifully furnished two bedroom plus living room and additional media area/den will make you feel right at home yet as though you are staying at a resort. The well equipped kitchen allows you to cook to your heart's content. Enjoy your meals at the breakfast bar, dining table or alfresco on the patio. The Master has a king-size bed while the guest bedroom has two double beds. There is an abundance of closet space and the Master is an en suite. Guests will enjoy their privacy as there is good bedroom separation. Patio views are incredible. Pools and tennis courts close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72346 Sommerset Drive have any available units?
72346 Sommerset Drive has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 72346 Sommerset Drive have?
Some of 72346 Sommerset Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72346 Sommerset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
72346 Sommerset Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72346 Sommerset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 72346 Sommerset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 72346 Sommerset Drive offer parking?
No, 72346 Sommerset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 72346 Sommerset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72346 Sommerset Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72346 Sommerset Drive have a pool?
Yes, 72346 Sommerset Drive has a pool.
Does 72346 Sommerset Drive have accessible units?
No, 72346 Sommerset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 72346 Sommerset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72346 Sommerset Drive has units with dishwashers.
