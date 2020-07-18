43922 Warner Trail

Amenities

Three bedroom pool home featuring expanded large family room. Open living and dining kitchen concept featuring a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave, plenty storage, kitchen island and bay windows perfect for breakfast nook. Also featured is a private entertainer's back yard with upgraded pool and spa and plenty of patio area. 2 car garage w/interior access. This home is located within walking distance of The Indian Wells Tennis Garden, home to the BNP Paribas Open. Make this home your very own Desert Paradise!