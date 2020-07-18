All apartments in Palm Desert
43922 Warner Trail
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

43922 Warner Trail

43922 Warner Trail · (760) 345-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43922 Warner Trail, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Desert Breezes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2137 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Three bedroom pool home featuring expanded large family room. Open living and dining kitchen concept featuring a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave, plenty storage, kitchen island and bay windows perfect for breakfast nook. Also featured is a private entertainer's back yard with upgraded pool and spa and plenty of patio area. 2 car garage w/interior access. This home is located within walking distance of The Indian Wells Tennis Garden, home to the BNP Paribas Open. Make this home your very own Desert Paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43922 Warner Trail have any available units?
43922 Warner Trail has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 43922 Warner Trail have?
Some of 43922 Warner Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43922 Warner Trail currently offering any rent specials?
43922 Warner Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43922 Warner Trail pet-friendly?
No, 43922 Warner Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 43922 Warner Trail offer parking?
Yes, 43922 Warner Trail offers parking.
Does 43922 Warner Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43922 Warner Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43922 Warner Trail have a pool?
Yes, 43922 Warner Trail has a pool.
Does 43922 Warner Trail have accessible units?
No, 43922 Warner Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 43922 Warner Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43922 Warner Trail has units with dishwashers.
