All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 42985 Warner Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
42985 Warner Trl
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:17 PM

42985 Warner Trl

42985 Warner Trail · (909) 303-0479
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

42985 Warner Trail, Palm Desert, CA 92211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to desert living! This 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home is for rent in the heart of central Palm Desert. This home features a laundry room with washer and dryer. Central AC and heat, tile flooring throughout, kitchen includes a refrigerator and microwave. Fully fenced in backyard with private pool, a covered patio, and a built in BBQ, perfect for entertaining. The driveway can fit 3 cars. Pets are allowed upon approval, limit 2 with pet deposit. NO smokers. Landord pays for trash, water, HOA and pool service. Available July 1st. $30 application fee per renter over 18. Follow link to apply. https://apply.link/2BAReF5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42985 Warner Trl have any available units?
42985 Warner Trl has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 42985 Warner Trl have?
Some of 42985 Warner Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42985 Warner Trl currently offering any rent specials?
42985 Warner Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42985 Warner Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 42985 Warner Trl is pet friendly.
Does 42985 Warner Trl offer parking?
No, 42985 Warner Trl does not offer parking.
Does 42985 Warner Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42985 Warner Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42985 Warner Trl have a pool?
Yes, 42985 Warner Trl has a pool.
Does 42985 Warner Trl have accessible units?
No, 42985 Warner Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 42985 Warner Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 42985 Warner Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 42985 Warner Trl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with BalconyPalm Desert Apartments with Pool
Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity