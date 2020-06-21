42985 Warner Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Welcome to desert living! This 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home is for rent in the heart of central Palm Desert. This home features a laundry room with washer and dryer. Central AC and heat, tile flooring throughout, kitchen includes a refrigerator and microwave. Fully fenced in backyard with private pool, a covered patio, and a built in BBQ, perfect for entertaining. The driveway can fit 3 cars. Pets are allowed upon approval, limit 2 with pet deposit. NO smokers. Landord pays for trash, water, HOA and pool service. Available July 1st. $30 application fee per renter over 18. Follow link to apply. https://apply.link/2BAReF5