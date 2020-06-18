359 Desert Holly Drive

Amenities

Minimum 5 month seasonal lease at $6000. This is the kind of lease everyone wants and it's at Indian Ridge Country Club. Upgraded south facing property just steps to the community pool and spa. Located on a quiet interior street with fabulous curb appeal. Decorator touches through out with newer cabinets in baths, travertine flooring, custom cabinetry, remotes for luxurious window coverings, fountain in atrium, desert landscaping & electronic sun shades on golf course patio. What more can you ask for with plenty of south sun? Cal king bed in master, Queen in guest and queen sofa in den. Single season memberships are available to experience the club lifestyle. Centrally located close to El Paseo restaurants and shopping.