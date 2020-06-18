All apartments in Palm Desert
Palm Desert, CA
359 Desert Holly Drive
Last updated March 29 2020

359 Desert Holly Drive

359 Desert Holly Drive · (760) 250-2984
Location

359 Desert Holly Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1903 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Minimum 5 month seasonal lease at $6000. This is the kind of lease everyone wants and it's at Indian Ridge Country Club. Upgraded south facing property just steps to the community pool and spa. Located on a quiet interior street with fabulous curb appeal. Decorator touches through out with newer cabinets in baths, travertine flooring, custom cabinetry, remotes for luxurious window coverings, fountain in atrium, desert landscaping & electronic sun shades on golf course patio. What more can you ask for with plenty of south sun? Cal king bed in master, Queen in guest and queen sofa in den. Single season memberships are available to experience the club lifestyle. Centrally located close to El Paseo restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 Desert Holly Drive have any available units?
359 Desert Holly Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 359 Desert Holly Drive have?
Some of 359 Desert Holly Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 Desert Holly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
359 Desert Holly Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 Desert Holly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 359 Desert Holly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 359 Desert Holly Drive offer parking?
No, 359 Desert Holly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 359 Desert Holly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 359 Desert Holly Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 Desert Holly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 359 Desert Holly Drive has a pool.
Does 359 Desert Holly Drive have accessible units?
No, 359 Desert Holly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 359 Desert Holly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 359 Desert Holly Drive has units with dishwashers.
