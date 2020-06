Amenities

Highly Sought after Courtyard home is beautifully decorated with a designers touch. Featuring plantation shutters, gas fireplace, separate tub & shower and a cedar lined walk in closet. A large kitchen with plenty of light. A perfect home to relax and entertain on your large wrought iron enclosed patio with gas BBQ. This is an entertainers delight! This will lease quickly. Dont miss out!