1021 Via Fortuna

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Available now! Great Plan 1 in BRAVA available with no stairs! The unit boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with fireplace in nearly 1900 square feet of living space and attached 2 car garage! the kitchen is roomy with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large slat shutters for window coverings for privacy. The private patio also has a cozy 2 way fireplace for relaxing on cool evenings. This gated community features Toscana street pavers, clubhouse with exercise facility, pool, spa and meeting room. Conveniently located just across from Bristol Farms, Sherman's Deli and close to all other shopping, dining, entertainment and even freeway access. A definite must see!