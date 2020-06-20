All apartments in Palm Desert
1021 Via Fortuna
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:04 AM

1021 Via Fortuna

1021 Via Fortuna · (760) 880-3675
Location

1021 Via Fortuna, Palm Desert, CA 92260
Brava

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1867 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available now! Great Plan 1 in BRAVA available with no stairs! The unit boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with fireplace in nearly 1900 square feet of living space and attached 2 car garage! the kitchen is roomy with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large slat shutters for window coverings for privacy. The private patio also has a cozy 2 way fireplace for relaxing on cool evenings. This gated community features Toscana street pavers, clubhouse with exercise facility, pool, spa and meeting room. Conveniently located just across from Bristol Farms, Sherman's Deli and close to all other shopping, dining, entertainment and even freeway access. A definite must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Via Fortuna have any available units?
1021 Via Fortuna has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Via Fortuna have?
Some of 1021 Via Fortuna's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Via Fortuna currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Via Fortuna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Via Fortuna pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Via Fortuna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 1021 Via Fortuna offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Via Fortuna does offer parking.
Does 1021 Via Fortuna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Via Fortuna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Via Fortuna have a pool?
Yes, 1021 Via Fortuna has a pool.
Does 1021 Via Fortuna have accessible units?
No, 1021 Via Fortuna does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Via Fortuna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Via Fortuna has units with dishwashers.
