Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

791 Mandalay Beach Rd

791 Mandalay Beach Road · (805) 832-4075 ext. 107
Location

791 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA 93035
Oxnard Shores

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 791 Mandalay Beach Rd · Avail. Aug 3

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2944 sqft

Amenities

walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
791 Mandalay Beach Rd Available 08/03/20 Oxnard Shores | 3 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom - ** Only available for month of August **

Welcome home to this fully furnished vacation rental right on the sand! Available to rent monthly in the month of April-August.

Enjoy incredible views from the Master bedroom and several spaces through out the home. In your Master bedroom find your wonderful Jacuzzi tub while relaxing with an ocean view but total privacy as well! Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. The kitchen is a great place to cook meals with it's ocean view, counter space and all the amenities.

Additionally, there is a Guest bedroom with queen size bed, Den with full size Murphy Bed and office with full size Murphy Bed located in your dream Beach House, Mandalay Melody.

ONLY MONTHLY and ONLY AVAILABLE the following months:

APRIL and MAY- (spring) $8,500 per month plus $200 monthly utility fee
JUNE/JULY and AUGUST $10,000 per month plus $200 monthly utility fee.

No Pets.

(RLNE5693417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 Mandalay Beach Rd have any available units?
791 Mandalay Beach Rd has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
Is 791 Mandalay Beach Rd currently offering any rent specials?
791 Mandalay Beach Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 Mandalay Beach Rd pet-friendly?
No, 791 Mandalay Beach Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 791 Mandalay Beach Rd offer parking?
No, 791 Mandalay Beach Rd does not offer parking.
Does 791 Mandalay Beach Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 791 Mandalay Beach Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 Mandalay Beach Rd have a pool?
No, 791 Mandalay Beach Rd does not have a pool.
Does 791 Mandalay Beach Rd have accessible units?
No, 791 Mandalay Beach Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 791 Mandalay Beach Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 791 Mandalay Beach Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 791 Mandalay Beach Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 791 Mandalay Beach Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
