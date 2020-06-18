Amenities

walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets Property Amenities

791 Mandalay Beach Rd Available 08/03/20 Oxnard Shores | 3 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom - ** Only available for month of August **



Welcome home to this fully furnished vacation rental right on the sand! Available to rent monthly in the month of April-August.



Enjoy incredible views from the Master bedroom and several spaces through out the home. In your Master bedroom find your wonderful Jacuzzi tub while relaxing with an ocean view but total privacy as well! Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. The kitchen is a great place to cook meals with it's ocean view, counter space and all the amenities.



Additionally, there is a Guest bedroom with queen size bed, Den with full size Murphy Bed and office with full size Murphy Bed located in your dream Beach House, Mandalay Melody.



ONLY MONTHLY and ONLY AVAILABLE the following months:



APRIL and MAY- (spring) $8,500 per month plus $200 monthly utility fee

JUNE/JULY and AUGUST $10,000 per month plus $200 monthly utility fee.



No Pets.



(RLNE5693417)