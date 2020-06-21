Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage elevator extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage

721 Mandalay Beach Road Available 09/15/20 Oxnard | Spectacular beachfront Mandalay Shores 5 bed + 4 bath home - This ultramodern beachfront 5 bedroom + 4 bathroom home in Mandalay Shores offers spacious beachfront living! The open concept kitchen, dining and living area have amazing ocean views from large windows and slider. The kitchen features bar-style seating and modern lighting. Built-in booth in dining area offers plenty of seating. This split-level floor separates the main living area from one bedroom with an attached bathroom and bonus movie room with air hockey table for entertainment!



Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms with Jack-and-Jill bathroom and shared balcony. Across the hall is another bedroom attached bathroom. Master suite with ocean-front balcony offers ocean views from the bedroom as well as bathroom.



Home comes equipped with an elevator.



Fully furnished. Washer & dryer can be used downstairs in the garage as well as upstairs in the laundry room. Large 2-car garage with extra storage space.



Small pet will be considered with additional security deposit.



June-August $12,000 per month

September-May $9,300 per month

Annual lease $9,300 per month



Flat utility rate of $400 per month



Portion of garage (very back) is locked up for owner.



(RLNE3763072)