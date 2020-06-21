Amenities
721 Mandalay Beach Road Available 09/15/20 Oxnard | Spectacular beachfront Mandalay Shores 5 bed + 4 bath home - This ultramodern beachfront 5 bedroom + 4 bathroom home in Mandalay Shores offers spacious beachfront living! The open concept kitchen, dining and living area have amazing ocean views from large windows and slider. The kitchen features bar-style seating and modern lighting. Built-in booth in dining area offers plenty of seating. This split-level floor separates the main living area from one bedroom with an attached bathroom and bonus movie room with air hockey table for entertainment!
Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms with Jack-and-Jill bathroom and shared balcony. Across the hall is another bedroom attached bathroom. Master suite with ocean-front balcony offers ocean views from the bedroom as well as bathroom.
Home comes equipped with an elevator.
Fully furnished. Washer & dryer can be used downstairs in the garage as well as upstairs in the laundry room. Large 2-car garage with extra storage space.
Small pet will be considered with additional security deposit.
June-August $12,000 per month
September-May $9,300 per month
Annual lease $9,300 per month
Flat utility rate of $400 per month
Portion of garage (very back) is locked up for owner.
(RLNE3763072)