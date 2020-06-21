All apartments in Oxnard
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

721 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA 93035
Oxnard Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 721 Mandalay Beach Road · Avail. Sep 15

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4366 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
721 Mandalay Beach Road Available 09/15/20 Oxnard | Spectacular beachfront Mandalay Shores 5 bed + 4 bath home - This ultramodern beachfront 5 bedroom + 4 bathroom home in Mandalay Shores offers spacious beachfront living! The open concept kitchen, dining and living area have amazing ocean views from large windows and slider. The kitchen features bar-style seating and modern lighting. Built-in booth in dining area offers plenty of seating. This split-level floor separates the main living area from one bedroom with an attached bathroom and bonus movie room with air hockey table for entertainment!

Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms with Jack-and-Jill bathroom and shared balcony. Across the hall is another bedroom attached bathroom. Master suite with ocean-front balcony offers ocean views from the bedroom as well as bathroom.

Home comes equipped with an elevator.

Fully furnished. Washer & dryer can be used downstairs in the garage as well as upstairs in the laundry room. Large 2-car garage with extra storage space.

Small pet will be considered with additional security deposit.

June-August $12,000 per month
September-May $9,300 per month
Annual lease $9,300 per month

Flat utility rate of $400 per month

Portion of garage (very back) is locked up for owner.

(RLNE3763072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Mandalay Beach Road have any available units?
721 Mandalay Beach Road has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 Mandalay Beach Road have?
Some of 721 Mandalay Beach Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Mandalay Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
721 Mandalay Beach Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Mandalay Beach Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Mandalay Beach Road is pet friendly.
Does 721 Mandalay Beach Road offer parking?
Yes, 721 Mandalay Beach Road does offer parking.
Does 721 Mandalay Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 Mandalay Beach Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Mandalay Beach Road have a pool?
No, 721 Mandalay Beach Road does not have a pool.
Does 721 Mandalay Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 721 Mandalay Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Mandalay Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Mandalay Beach Road does not have units with dishwashers.
