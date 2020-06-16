3163 Kelp Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Spacious Two Story 2BED/1.5BATH Townhome - Great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in a quiet central location. Featuring fresh paint throughout. Wood laminate flooring throughout the home except for the stairs ( new carpet). The charming back patio leads to a detached 2 car garage. Interior laundry area.



Wonderful complex with pool, spa, tennis, and RV parking.Close proximity to the beach/Marina, Channel islands, parks, great schools ( McAuliffe School) and Naval Base.



Final security deposit will be based on credit scores. Pets at owners' discretion with a $500 minimum pet deposit.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



