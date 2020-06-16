All apartments in Oxnard
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:42 PM

3163 Kelp Lane

3163 Kelp Lane · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3163 Kelp Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035
Sea View Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3163 Kelp Lane · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1051 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious Two Story 2BED/1.5BATH Townhome - Great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in a quiet central location. Featuring fresh paint throughout. Wood laminate flooring throughout the home except for the stairs ( new carpet). The charming back patio leads to a detached 2 car garage. Interior laundry area.

Wonderful complex with pool, spa, tennis, and RV parking.Close proximity to the beach/Marina, Channel islands, parks, great schools ( McAuliffe School) and Naval Base.

Final security deposit will be based on credit scores. Pets at owners' discretion with a $500 minimum pet deposit.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

(RLNE5585320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3163 Kelp Lane have any available units?
3163 Kelp Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 3163 Kelp Lane have?
Some of 3163 Kelp Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3163 Kelp Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3163 Kelp Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3163 Kelp Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3163 Kelp Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3163 Kelp Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3163 Kelp Lane does offer parking.
Does 3163 Kelp Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3163 Kelp Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3163 Kelp Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3163 Kelp Lane has a pool.
Does 3163 Kelp Lane have accessible units?
No, 3163 Kelp Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3163 Kelp Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3163 Kelp Lane has units with dishwashers.
