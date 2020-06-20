All apartments in Oxnard
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2214 Martinique Ln

2214 Martinique Lane · (805) 832-4075 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035
Oxnard Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2214 Martinique Ln · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area. Your dining room is on the left leading into your kitchen and the family room sits right next to the patio. Walk down the hallway and find your guest bedroom with a Queen size bed located directly across from the bathroom. Laundry is located in closet area and the master bedroom is at the end of the hallway. Master bedroom has California King size bed, double vanity sinks, two separate closet areas, and access to patio.

$175 HOA Move In Fee

Submit small pets with additional security deposit.

HOA maintains outside gardening.

The Colony amenities include two pools, multiple spas, clubhouse with library and TV/Bar area, tennis courts, racquetball courts, gym

Community mailbox, guest parking, and detached 2-car garage.

Tenant pays utilities.

Please note that amenities are currently restricted due to COVID-19.

(RLNE5803347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Martinique Ln have any available units?
2214 Martinique Ln has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Martinique Ln have?
Some of 2214 Martinique Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Martinique Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Martinique Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Martinique Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Martinique Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Martinique Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2214 Martinique Ln does offer parking.
Does 2214 Martinique Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Martinique Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Martinique Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2214 Martinique Ln has a pool.
Does 2214 Martinique Ln have accessible units?
No, 2214 Martinique Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Martinique Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 Martinique Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
