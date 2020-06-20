2214 Martinique Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool racquetball court

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area. Your dining room is on the left leading into your kitchen and the family room sits right next to the patio. Walk down the hallway and find your guest bedroom with a Queen size bed located directly across from the bathroom. Laundry is located in closet area and the master bedroom is at the end of the hallway. Master bedroom has California King size bed, double vanity sinks, two separate closet areas, and access to patio.



$175 HOA Move In Fee



Submit small pets with additional security deposit.



HOA maintains outside gardening.



The Colony amenities include two pools, multiple spas, clubhouse with library and TV/Bar area, tennis courts, racquetball courts, gym



Community mailbox, guest parking, and detached 2-car garage.



Tenant pays utilities.



Please note that amenities are currently restricted due to COVID-19.



(RLNE5803347)