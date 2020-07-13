All apartments in Orange
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Windsor at Main Place

1235 W Town and Country Rd · (714) 497-2084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Save up to $500 on Select One Bedroom Homes! Offering flexible tour options to experience our community your way. Contact us today.
Location

1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA 92868

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2207 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 2428 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 2408 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3129 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit 3231 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit 3124 · Avail. now

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor at Main Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
e-payments
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Windsor at Main Place in Orange, CA, where an urban lifestyle and luxury blend to offer you a wonderful place to call home. Our community offers you a world of convenience both on and off the property. Commuting is made easy with nearby access to major highways. Give your car a break and park it in one of our ample parking areas to take advantage of the walkability Windsor at Main Place provides.Escape to your own oasis within one of our spacious one or two bedroom floor plans. Once inside you will be met with updated kitchens & bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, sophisticated crown molding and a balcony or patio for soaking in the California sun. Enjoy the conveniences our apartments offer such as washer/dryers, dishwashers, and central air conditioning. At Windsor at Main Place, residents enjoy a lifestyle that exceeds expectations.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor at Main Place have any available units?
Windsor at Main Place has 15 units available starting at $1,840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor at Main Place have?
Some of Windsor at Main Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor at Main Place currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor at Main Place is offering the following rent specials: Save up to $500 on Select One Bedroom Homes! Offering flexible tour options to experience our community your way. Contact us today.
Is Windsor at Main Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor at Main Place is pet friendly.
Does Windsor at Main Place offer parking?
Yes, Windsor at Main Place offers parking.
Does Windsor at Main Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor at Main Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor at Main Place have a pool?
Yes, Windsor at Main Place has a pool.
Does Windsor at Main Place have accessible units?
Yes, Windsor at Main Place has accessible units.
Does Windsor at Main Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor at Main Place has units with dishwashers.
