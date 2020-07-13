Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court e-payments bbq/grill guest parking hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments internet access internet cafe online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Windsor at Main Place in Orange, CA, where an urban lifestyle and luxury blend to offer you a wonderful place to call home. Our community offers you a world of convenience both on and off the property. Commuting is made easy with nearby access to major highways. Give your car a break and park it in one of our ample parking areas to take advantage of the walkability Windsor at Main Place provides.Escape to your own oasis within one of our spacious one or two bedroom floor plans. Once inside you will be met with updated kitchens & bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, sophisticated crown molding and a balcony or patio for soaking in the California sun. Enjoy the conveniences our apartments offer such as washer/dryers, dishwashers, and central air conditioning. At Windsor at Main Place, residents enjoy a lifestyle that exceeds expectations.