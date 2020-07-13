All apartments in Orange
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

Allure

3099 W Chapman Ave · (714) 681-1540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92868

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 328 · Avail. now

$1,912

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 119 · Avail. now

$1,932

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Unit 137 · Avail. now

$1,962

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 315 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 268 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,583

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 366 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,583

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allure.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
cc payments
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
media room
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our Orange, CA apartments feature thoughtfully designed floor plans offering spacious living areas with ceilings up to 19 ft high, massive walk in closets, and inviting fireplaces in select loft locations. Our high end interior finishes include premium granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers and other features you would expect to find in a home of your own.  On-site amenities include an executive business center and conference room, clubhouse equipped with a full kitchen and complimentary WiFi, 24-hour fitness facilities, and a heated outdoor pool and Jacuzzi spa. With a central location that's close to I-5, Allure offers convenience and easy access to the best of Southern California. Come in today and discover why our Orange County apartments for rent are exactly what you're looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per unit
limit: 2 pet maximum
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered Parking available. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Allure have any available units?
Allure has 17 units available starting at $1,912 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does Allure have?
Some of Allure's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allure currently offering any rent specials?
Allure is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Allure pet-friendly?
Yes, Allure is pet friendly.
Does Allure offer parking?
Yes, Allure offers parking.
Does Allure have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Allure offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Allure have a pool?
Yes, Allure has a pool.
Does Allure have accessible units?
Yes, Allure has accessible units.
Does Allure have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Allure has units with dishwashers.
