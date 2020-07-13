Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center conference room clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool cc payments e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance media room package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our Orange, CA apartments feature thoughtfully designed floor plans offering spacious living areas with ceilings up to 19 ft high, massive walk in closets, and inviting fireplaces in select loft locations. Our high end interior finishes include premium granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers and other features you would expect to find in a home of your own. On-site amenities include an executive business center and conference room, clubhouse equipped with a full kitchen and complimentary WiFi, 24-hour fitness facilities, and a heated outdoor pool and Jacuzzi spa. With a central location that's close to I-5, Allure offers convenience and easy access to the best of Southern California. Come in today and discover why our Orange County apartments for rent are exactly what you're looking for!