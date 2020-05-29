8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road

Amenities

One bedroom, one bathroom upstairs condo with one car garage. Located in tranquil Canyon Hills across from Peters Canyon Regional Park. Enjoy nature walks, sunsets over the hills and great trail running. Condo features shutters throughout, large walk in closet and a large balcony with dual access from living room/master bedroom. Property comes with stainless fridge and washer/dryer in unit! HOA amenities include car wash station, pool, hot tub, gym and clubhouse. Small pet may be accepted with $50 pet rent.