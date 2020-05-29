All apartments in Orange
8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road

Location

8636 East Sugarloaf Peak Road, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
One bedroom, one bathroom upstairs condo with one car garage. Located in tranquil Canyon Hills across from Peters Canyon Regional Park. Enjoy nature walks, sunsets over the hills and great trail running. Condo features shutters throughout, large walk in closet and a large balcony with dual access from living room/master bedroom. Property comes with stainless fridge and washer/dryer in unit! HOA amenities include car wash station, pool, hot tub, gym and clubhouse. Small pet may be accepted with $50 pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
rent: 50
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road have any available units?
8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road have?
Some of 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road currently offering any rent specials?
8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road is pet friendly.
Does 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road offer parking?
Yes, 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road offers parking.
Does 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road have a pool?
Yes, 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road has a pool.
Does 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road have accessible units?
No, 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8636 E Sugarloaf Peak Road does not have units with dishwashers.

