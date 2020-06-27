All apartments in Orange
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:54 PM

784 South Lowry Street

784 South Lowry Street · No Longer Available
Location

784 South Lowry Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
New from Optum Real Estate Management! Come check out this 4 bedroom, 4 bath remodeled home nestled on a quiet corner in beautiful Orange. Centrally located to both 55 and 22 freeways. Home features: complete custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous custom cabinets, the home also features a walk in shower with his and hers sinks in the master bath, vaulted ceilings in the living room and a quaint stone fireplace. Ample parking with a 2-car attached garage with plenty of street parking. Backyard features a Jacuzzi spa tub perfect for hosting guests. Please contact us for more information regarding the application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 784 South Lowry Street have any available units?
784 South Lowry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 784 South Lowry Street have?
Some of 784 South Lowry Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 784 South Lowry Street currently offering any rent specials?
784 South Lowry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 784 South Lowry Street pet-friendly?
No, 784 South Lowry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 784 South Lowry Street offer parking?
Yes, 784 South Lowry Street offers parking.
Does 784 South Lowry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 784 South Lowry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 784 South Lowry Street have a pool?
No, 784 South Lowry Street does not have a pool.
Does 784 South Lowry Street have accessible units?
No, 784 South Lowry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 784 South Lowry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 784 South Lowry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
