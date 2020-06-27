784 South Lowry Street

Amenities
New from Optum Real Estate Management! Come check out this 4 bedroom, 4 bath remodeled home nestled on a quiet corner in beautiful Orange. Centrally located to both 55 and 22 freeways. Home features: complete custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous custom cabinets, the home also features a walk in shower with his and hers sinks in the master bath, vaulted ceilings in the living room and a quaint stone fireplace. Ample parking with a 2-car attached garage with plenty of street parking. Backyard features a Jacuzzi spa tub perfect for hosting guests. Please contact us for more information regarding the application process.