742 E Ferndale Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Call Kelly 714.376.0212 to schedule showing or for more details.



Hello Beauty! Today is your day!!! Did you go to Modernism Week and now wish you had a midcentury modern home? Ever wonder what these amazing neighborhoods would be like to live in? Welcome to the Wonderful World of Eichler. Come experience living like no other. Form and Function all in one for this super nice modern home that was remodeled from top to bottom and is magical! Located near the Orange Circle on a cul-de-sac in the Fairmeadow Neighborhood, you have definitely found a little slice of heaven. Walkable, brand new park around the corner, close to all major freeways and shopping, eclectic dining and surrounded by the BEST neighbors. So.... are you ready to get more from your life?