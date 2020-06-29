All apartments in Orange
742 E Ferndale Avenue
742 E Ferndale Avenue

742 East Ferndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

742 East Ferndale Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Call Kelly 714.376.0212 to schedule showing or for more details.

Hello Beauty! Today is your day!!! Did you go to Modernism Week and now wish you had a midcentury modern home? Ever wonder what these amazing neighborhoods would be like to live in? Welcome to the Wonderful World of Eichler. Come experience living like no other. Form and Function all in one for this super nice modern home that was remodeled from top to bottom and is magical! Located near the Orange Circle on a cul-de-sac in the Fairmeadow Neighborhood, you have definitely found a little slice of heaven. Walkable, brand new park around the corner, close to all major freeways and shopping, eclectic dining and surrounded by the BEST neighbors. So.... are you ready to get more from your life?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 E Ferndale Avenue have any available units?
742 E Ferndale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 742 E Ferndale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
742 E Ferndale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 E Ferndale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 742 E Ferndale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 742 E Ferndale Avenue offer parking?
No, 742 E Ferndale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 742 E Ferndale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 E Ferndale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 E Ferndale Avenue have a pool?
No, 742 E Ferndale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 742 E Ferndale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 742 E Ferndale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 742 E Ferndale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 E Ferndale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 742 E Ferndale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 742 E Ferndale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
