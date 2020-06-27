722 South Earlham Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a very quiet is neighborhood and a unique situation. There can be no more then four people living here and only one small pet allowed. If that fits what you are looking for. It's a nice home with pool, at the end of the street. Mature trees, very private setting. Gardener and pool maintenance included with rent! Home was originally a 4 bedroom/3 bath. 1 bedroom and 1 bath was converted into an attached apartment and sperated from the main house by walls and a separate entrance that is currently occupied.The main house for rent is 3 bedroom/2 bath. It has shared garage, driveway and laundry. Central heat and air.