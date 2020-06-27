All apartments in Orange
722 South Earlham Street
722 South Earlham Street

722 South Earlham Street · No Longer Available
Location

722 South Earlham Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a very quiet is neighborhood and a unique situation. There can be no more then four people living here and only one small pet allowed. If that fits what you are looking for. It's a nice home with pool, at the end of the street. Mature trees, very private setting. Gardener and pool maintenance included with rent! Home was originally a 4 bedroom/3 bath. 1 bedroom and 1 bath was converted into an attached apartment and sperated from the main house by walls and a separate entrance that is currently occupied.The main house for rent is 3 bedroom/2 bath. It has shared garage, driveway and laundry. Central heat and air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 South Earlham Street have any available units?
722 South Earlham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 South Earlham Street have?
Some of 722 South Earlham Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 South Earlham Street currently offering any rent specials?
722 South Earlham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 South Earlham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 South Earlham Street is pet friendly.
Does 722 South Earlham Street offer parking?
Yes, 722 South Earlham Street offers parking.
Does 722 South Earlham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 South Earlham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 South Earlham Street have a pool?
Yes, 722 South Earlham Street has a pool.
Does 722 South Earlham Street have accessible units?
No, 722 South Earlham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 722 South Earlham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 South Earlham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
