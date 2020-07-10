All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 700 W Walnut Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
700 W Walnut Avenue
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

700 W Walnut Avenue

700 West Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

700 West Walnut Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Cindy Selway 714-356-0462 Wow, Stunning totally remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in the Walnut Village Community close to Chapman University and downtown Orange. New laminate flooring throughout, gorgeous quartz countertops in the kitchen with large peninsula/breakfast bar with enough seating for up to 6 people. All new kitchen cabinets and hardware, brand new stainless steel dishwasher, fridge and microwave. New oven/stove, new double sinks in kitchen and new hardware. New recessed lighting, ceiling fans and light fixtures. New washer and dryer in the convenient inside laundry area. Plenty of cabinets for storage, lots of linen cabinets, nice size bedrooms and a wonderful outdoor patio area off the living room. All new vinyl dual paned windows. One car garage attached. Association pool and spa, close to shopping, restaurants, schools. The entire complex had a new roof, siding and trim done in 2015. This community is located next to a greenbelt, lots of grassy areas and trees. Plenty of of guest parking. Cindy Selway 714-356-0462

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 W Walnut Avenue have any available units?
700 W Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 W Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 700 W Walnut Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 W Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
700 W Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 W Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 700 W Walnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 700 W Walnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 700 W Walnut Avenue offers parking.
Does 700 W Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 W Walnut Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 W Walnut Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 700 W Walnut Avenue has a pool.
Does 700 W Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 700 W Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 700 W Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 W Walnut Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles