700 W Walnut Avenue

Cindy Selway 714-356-0462 Wow, Stunning totally remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in the Walnut Village Community close to Chapman University and downtown Orange. New laminate flooring throughout, gorgeous quartz countertops in the kitchen with large peninsula/breakfast bar with enough seating for up to 6 people. All new kitchen cabinets and hardware, brand new stainless steel dishwasher, fridge and microwave. New oven/stove, new double sinks in kitchen and new hardware. New recessed lighting, ceiling fans and light fixtures. New washer and dryer in the convenient inside laundry area. Plenty of cabinets for storage, lots of linen cabinets, nice size bedrooms and a wonderful outdoor patio area off the living room. All new vinyl dual paned windows. One car garage attached. Association pool and spa, close to shopping, restaurants, schools. The entire complex had a new roof, siding and trim done in 2015. This community is located next to a greenbelt, lots of grassy areas and trees. Plenty of of guest parking. Cindy Selway 714-356-0462