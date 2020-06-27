658 N Hamlin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with attached 2 car garage at the end of the street in East Orange. Home features an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, recessed lights, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Extensive hardwood and travertine flooring throughout central heat and ac, wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling with skylight ceiling fans in dining room, bedrooms and exterior covered patio home is wired for security system and is cable ready backyard is an entertainers dream beautifully landscaped with covered patios and patio furniture washerdryer plus and additional refrigerator, water softener and filtration system in the garage will be left for tenant's use. Plenty of storage space, property has 3 sheds, 2 will be for tenant's use. Small pets will be considered. Available immediately. Gardening services included. No smoking. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information.