Orange, CA
658 N Hamlin Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:55 PM

658 N Hamlin Street

658 North Hamlin Street · No Longer Available
Location

658 North Hamlin Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with attached 2 car garage at the end of the street in East Orange. Home features an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, recessed lights, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Extensive hardwood and travertine flooring throughout central heat and ac, wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling with skylight ceiling fans in dining room, bedrooms and exterior covered patio home is wired for security system and is cable ready backyard is an entertainers dream beautifully landscaped with covered patios and patio furniture washerdryer plus and additional refrigerator, water softener and filtration system in the garage will be left for tenant's use. Plenty of storage space, property has 3 sheds, 2 will be for tenant's use. Small pets will be considered. Available immediately. Gardening services included. No smoking. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 N Hamlin Street have any available units?
658 N Hamlin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 658 N Hamlin Street have?
Some of 658 N Hamlin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 658 N Hamlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
658 N Hamlin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 N Hamlin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 658 N Hamlin Street is pet friendly.
Does 658 N Hamlin Street offer parking?
Yes, 658 N Hamlin Street offers parking.
Does 658 N Hamlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 658 N Hamlin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 N Hamlin Street have a pool?
Yes, 658 N Hamlin Street has a pool.
Does 658 N Hamlin Street have accessible units?
No, 658 N Hamlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 658 N Hamlin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 658 N Hamlin Street has units with dishwashers.
