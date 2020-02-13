6439 E Gray Ln E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Currently undergoing a fresh facelift, this large home will have all new paint, refinished floors, and new kitchen appliances. Be the first to enjoy 4700 sq ft of bright voluminous interior with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and multiple other living spaces. The living room opens outside a to a beautiful Pebble Tec salt water pool and spa adjacent to a trellised patio with built in barbeque, food prep center, and night lighting. Off the pool deck is a bath house for changing and a large grass area for playing. The home sits quietly at the end of a culdesac with plenty of off-street parking in the driveway and a four car garage. Come relax and enjoy your country club-like surroundings! Ready for August move-in. Utilities not included.