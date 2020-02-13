All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 6439 E Gray Ln E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
6439 E Gray Ln E
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

6439 E Gray Ln E

6439 East Gray Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6439 East Gray Lane, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Currently undergoing a fresh facelift, this large home will have all new paint, refinished floors, and new kitchen appliances. Be the first to enjoy 4700 sq ft of bright voluminous interior with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and multiple other living spaces. The living room opens outside a to a beautiful Pebble Tec salt water pool and spa adjacent to a trellised patio with built in barbeque, food prep center, and night lighting. Off the pool deck is a bath house for changing and a large grass area for playing. The home sits quietly at the end of a culdesac with plenty of off-street parking in the driveway and a four car garage. Come relax and enjoy your country club-like surroundings! Ready for August move-in. Utilities not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6439 E Gray Ln E have any available units?
6439 E Gray Ln E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 6439 E Gray Ln E have?
Some of 6439 E Gray Ln E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6439 E Gray Ln E currently offering any rent specials?
6439 E Gray Ln E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6439 E Gray Ln E pet-friendly?
No, 6439 E Gray Ln E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 6439 E Gray Ln E offer parking?
Yes, 6439 E Gray Ln E offers parking.
Does 6439 E Gray Ln E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6439 E Gray Ln E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6439 E Gray Ln E have a pool?
Yes, 6439 E Gray Ln E has a pool.
Does 6439 E Gray Ln E have accessible units?
No, 6439 E Gray Ln E does not have accessible units.
Does 6439 E Gray Ln E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6439 E Gray Ln E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles