630 W Palm Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Walk to Old Town Orange! Located just blocks from downtown and in the gated townhome community of Hampton Court, this 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath condo is beautifully appointed and upgraded. Charm galore - Remodeled kitchen, slate flooring downstairs, spacious master with upgraded bath. Two wall mounted TVs included, located in the master bedroom and the living room. Lush back garden in the inviting patio! Newer double paned windows, and designer doors throughout. Newer central air and newer attic insulation to keep it cool during the summer months. All appliances in kitchen are included, and the fridge has filtered ice and water. Washer and dryer in the 2 car garage are included. Next to Chapman University and a short stroll to the Plaza filled with shops and restaurants. A dream location!