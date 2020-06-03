All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 630 W Palm Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
630 W Palm Avenue
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:55 AM

630 W Palm Avenue

630 West Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

630 West Palm Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to Old Town Orange! Located just blocks from downtown and in the gated townhome community of Hampton Court, this 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath condo is beautifully appointed and upgraded. Charm galore - Remodeled kitchen, slate flooring downstairs, spacious master with upgraded bath. Two wall mounted TVs included, located in the master bedroom and the living room. Lush back garden in the inviting patio! Newer double paned windows, and designer doors throughout. Newer central air and newer attic insulation to keep it cool during the summer months. All appliances in kitchen are included, and the fridge has filtered ice and water. Washer and dryer in the 2 car garage are included. Next to Chapman University and a short stroll to the Plaza filled with shops and restaurants. A dream location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 W Palm Avenue have any available units?
630 W Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 W Palm Avenue have?
Some of 630 W Palm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 W Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
630 W Palm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 W Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 630 W Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 630 W Palm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 630 W Palm Avenue offers parking.
Does 630 W Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 W Palm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 W Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 630 W Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 630 W Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 630 W Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 630 W Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 W Palm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles