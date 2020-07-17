609 S Orange Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Rare opportunity to live in a pristine 1915 Old Towne Orange charmer, presiding on the corner of River & Orange, near Hart Park. Enjoy historical significance without sacrificing convenience. Approx 1400 sq ft home has, 3 Bedrms , 2 Baths. Relax on the shady front porch or inside the sun room w/ stained glass window insets. Original solid wood front door opens to a 15 'x 30' liv /din room with 9' ceilings, newly coated orig wood floors, decorative brick fireplace, chandeliers, wood framed windows looking out to tree lined street. Period-specific details incl window glass, curtain hangers with lace curtains, light fixtures, picture rails, floor tile, built-in buffet. 5-panel swinging door w/glass peek-a-boo insert leads to kitchen, white cottage cabinetry, sunflower walls, bakers hutch, huge O'Keefe & Merritt gas stove, side by side stainless refrigerator with ice maker and dishwasher, tile counters, Armstrong Exelon kitchen floor. Adjacent service porch with washer & dryer, included. Full hall bath. Bd i approx 11 x 11.5', Bd 2 approx 11.5 x 13.5', has en-suite bath with hanging glass doors, deep soaking tub. Bd 3 approx 12x17.5' has dbl French doors open to liv room, could be office, den. Cent A/C, heat. Bedrooms have light cream colored carpet. Bedrms 1 & 2 have ext doors to side or back yards. Water & trash included. Two other units on the property share the lovely back yard! 1 off street pkg. This is not student housng. Gardening svc provided. SEE VIRTUAL TOUR.