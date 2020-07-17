All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:57 AM

609 S Orange Street

609 South Orange Street · (714) 642-5881
Location

609 South Orange Street, Orange, CA 92866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rare opportunity to live in a pristine 1915 Old Towne Orange charmer, presiding on the corner of River & Orange, near Hart Park. Enjoy historical significance without sacrificing convenience. Approx 1400 sq ft home has, 3 Bedrms , 2 Baths. Relax on the shady front porch or inside the sun room w/ stained glass window insets. Original solid wood front door opens to a 15 'x 30' liv /din room with 9' ceilings, newly coated orig wood floors, decorative brick fireplace, chandeliers, wood framed windows looking out to tree lined street. Period-specific details incl window glass, curtain hangers with lace curtains, light fixtures, picture rails, floor tile, built-in buffet. 5-panel swinging door w/glass peek-a-boo insert leads to kitchen, white cottage cabinetry, sunflower walls, bakers hutch, huge O'Keefe & Merritt gas stove, side by side stainless refrigerator with ice maker and dishwasher, tile counters, Armstrong Exelon kitchen floor. Adjacent service porch with washer & dryer, included. Full hall bath. Bd i approx 11 x 11.5', Bd 2 approx 11.5 x 13.5', has en-suite bath with hanging glass doors, deep soaking tub. Bd 3 approx 12x17.5' has dbl French doors open to liv room, could be office, den. Cent A/C, heat. Bedrooms have light cream colored carpet. Bedrms 1 & 2 have ext doors to side or back yards. Water & trash included. Two other units on the property share the lovely back yard! 1 off street pkg. This is not student housng. Gardening svc provided. SEE VIRTUAL TOUR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 S Orange Street have any available units?
609 S Orange Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 S Orange Street have?
Some of 609 S Orange Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 S Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 S Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 S Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 S Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 609 S Orange Street offer parking?
No, 609 S Orange Street does not offer parking.
Does 609 S Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 S Orange Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 S Orange Street have a pool?
No, 609 S Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 609 S Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 609 S Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 S Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 S Orange Street has units with dishwashers.
