All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 5847 E Rocking Horse Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
5847 E Rocking Horse Way
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM

5847 E Rocking Horse Way

5847 East Rocking Horse Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5847 East Rocking Horse Way, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
24-hour guard gated "Canyon Gate" in prestigious Rocking Horse Ridge community tucked away in the foothills of East Orange. Well maintained townhouse style unit with nobody above or below. Attached 2-car garage with direct access. Spacious backyard with covered patio, water feature and vinyl fencing. Livingroom has a bright and open floor plan with plenty of windows for natural sunlight and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Laundry hookups in the garage. Master suite with double sinks and two closets. Newer air, water heater and garage door. Per HOA only one pet may be considered. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, toll road, Santiago College, and Peters Canyon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5847 E Rocking Horse Way have any available units?
5847 E Rocking Horse Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5847 E Rocking Horse Way have?
Some of 5847 E Rocking Horse Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5847 E Rocking Horse Way currently offering any rent specials?
5847 E Rocking Horse Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5847 E Rocking Horse Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5847 E Rocking Horse Way is pet friendly.
Does 5847 E Rocking Horse Way offer parking?
Yes, 5847 E Rocking Horse Way offers parking.
Does 5847 E Rocking Horse Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5847 E Rocking Horse Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5847 E Rocking Horse Way have a pool?
No, 5847 E Rocking Horse Way does not have a pool.
Does 5847 E Rocking Horse Way have accessible units?
No, 5847 E Rocking Horse Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5847 E Rocking Horse Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5847 E Rocking Horse Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles