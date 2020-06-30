5847 E Rocking Horse Way

Amenities

24-hour guard gated "Canyon Gate" in prestigious Rocking Horse Ridge community tucked away in the foothills of East Orange. Well maintained townhouse style unit with nobody above or below. Attached 2-car garage with direct access. Spacious backyard with covered patio, water feature and vinyl fencing. Livingroom has a bright and open floor plan with plenty of windows for natural sunlight and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Laundry hookups in the garage. Master suite with double sinks and two closets. Newer air, water heater and garage door. Per HOA only one pet may be considered. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, toll road, Santiago College, and Peters Canyon.