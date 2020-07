554 N. PAGEANT DR A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool bbq/grill garage

3 BR CONDO FOR RENT, VERY LARGE AND SPACIOUS

3 STORY



1ST STORY: TWO CAR GARAGE WITH 3RD TANDON SPACE, WASHER DRY, WHOLE HOUSE WATER SOFTENER (ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING PORT), SEMI ENCLOSED STORAGE SPACE



2ND STORY: DINNING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, GAME ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, REFRIGERATOR, 1/2 BATH, FRONT PORT AND SIDE PORCH WITH GAS HOOKUP FOR GRILL



3RD STORY: 1 MASTER BR WITH BATH, 1 BEDROOM, 1 BEDROOM/GUESTROOM WITH BUILT IN CABINETS(FRENCH DOORS), BUILT IN LINEN CLOSET, 1 SHARED BATH



GATED COMMUNITY, WITH POOL AND CLUB HOUSE



1 YEAR LEASE $3000

MONTH TO MONTH LEASE $3200



RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED AND CREDIT CHECK



TEXT TO 714-599-FOUR TWO FOUR SIX

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101471

No Pets Allowed



