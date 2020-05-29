All apartments in Orange
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

544 N Heatherstone

544 North Heatherstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

544 North Heatherstone Drive, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
5 Bedroom Upgraded Detached Home in Orange - This large 5 bedroom 3 bath home, is situated on a 7210 lot size that hosts fruitful trees and a sizeable patio. The home also boasts 2144 sq. feet of living space and has many new upgrades to includes a newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, new flooring and lighting throughout the home. The large living room has a nice fire place for those cozy winter nights. There are 3 bedrooms downstairs including the master bedroom, plus 2 bedrooms upstairs. It has central heating and air. And if all of that isn't enough, this lovely home is fitted with solar panels that allows for a $50 monthly electricity credit. It has a two car garage where you will find a washer/dryer and a refrigerator that will keep your beverages cold for your BBQ gatherings. There is plenty of room for two car garage parking and some additional parking in the driveway. It is near a great school system and the freeway system. Don't wait, schedule a viewing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5047868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 N Heatherstone have any available units?
544 N Heatherstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 N Heatherstone have?
Some of 544 N Heatherstone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 N Heatherstone currently offering any rent specials?
544 N Heatherstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 N Heatherstone pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 N Heatherstone is pet friendly.
Does 544 N Heatherstone offer parking?
Yes, 544 N Heatherstone offers parking.
Does 544 N Heatherstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 N Heatherstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 N Heatherstone have a pool?
No, 544 N Heatherstone does not have a pool.
Does 544 N Heatherstone have accessible units?
No, 544 N Heatherstone does not have accessible units.
Does 544 N Heatherstone have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 N Heatherstone does not have units with dishwashers.
