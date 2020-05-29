544 N Heatherstone

Amenities

5 Bedroom Upgraded Detached Home in Orange - This large 5 bedroom 3 bath home, is situated on a 7210 lot size that hosts fruitful trees and a sizeable patio. The home also boasts 2144 sq. feet of living space and has many new upgrades to includes a newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, new flooring and lighting throughout the home. The large living room has a nice fire place for those cozy winter nights. There are 3 bedrooms downstairs including the master bedroom, plus 2 bedrooms upstairs. It has central heating and air. And if all of that isn't enough, this lovely home is fitted with solar panels that allows for a $50 monthly electricity credit. It has a two car garage where you will find a washer/dryer and a refrigerator that will keep your beverages cold for your BBQ gatherings. There is plenty of room for two car garage parking and some additional parking in the driveway. It is near a great school system and the freeway system. Don't wait, schedule a viewing!



No Cats Allowed



