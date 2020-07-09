5135 East Muir Drive

Amenities

Beautiful two story home located in city of Orange. This home offers 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms with two car garages. A bedroom suite on main floor, premium designed tile upgraded walk in shower, quartz counter top in a bathroom, spacious bright master suite with a bathroom with beautiful quartz counter tops with double sinks for him and her, offers big walk in closet. All good size bedrooms. Big gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops with matching cabinets, big island with breakfast bar sitting areas. Huge family room with cozy fireplace is perfect for family gathering. Formal dining and big living room area. Wood laminate floor on entire house, ceiling fans, laundry hook ups in the garage. Excellent schools. Walking distance to Linda Vista Elementary school. House is ready to move in now. Please call to make an appointment to see this beautiful home for your family!