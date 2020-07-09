All apartments in Orange
5135 East Muir Drive
Last updated March 15 2019 at 10:33 PM

5135 East Muir Drive

5135 East Muir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5135 East Muir Drive, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful two story home located in city of Orange. This home offers 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms with two car garages. A bedroom suite on main floor, premium designed tile upgraded walk in shower, quartz counter top in a bathroom, spacious bright master suite with a bathroom with beautiful quartz counter tops with double sinks for him and her, offers big walk in closet. All good size bedrooms. Big gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops with matching cabinets, big island with breakfast bar sitting areas. Huge family room with cozy fireplace is perfect for family gathering. Formal dining and big living room area. Wood laminate floor on entire house, ceiling fans, laundry hook ups in the garage. Excellent schools. Walking distance to Linda Vista Elementary school. House is ready to move in now. Please call to make an appointment to see this beautiful home for your family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 East Muir Drive have any available units?
5135 East Muir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5135 East Muir Drive have?
Some of 5135 East Muir Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 East Muir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5135 East Muir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 East Muir Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5135 East Muir Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 5135 East Muir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5135 East Muir Drive offers parking.
Does 5135 East Muir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 East Muir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 East Muir Drive have a pool?
No, 5135 East Muir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5135 East Muir Drive have accessible units?
No, 5135 East Muir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 East Muir Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5135 East Muir Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

