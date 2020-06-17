All apartments in Orange
Orange, CA
5111 E Valencia Drive
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:45 PM

5111 E Valencia Drive

5111 East Valencia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5111 East Valencia Drive, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Call Listing Agent Kelly 714.376.0212 - Open House Sunday 1-4pm

People love to throw out the word "rare" -- and here you have it! This is a "two-of-a-kind" in a world where there that is pretty rare. Only two of these Jones and Emmon's models in the Fairhills neighborhood and this one adds a whole new level to word "SWANKY"-- Meticulously restored and now you have the opportunity to experience living in it. The Philippine mahogany walls and baseboards bring a beautiful palette and warmth, the pure beauty of the cinder block fire place, landscaping that makes everyday feel like a vacation, smooth rich floors that when coupled with the radiant heat floors makes it impossible to put shoes -- your feet will love walking on these floors!!!! Close to everything and neighbors that you fall in love with. This one is one that you don't want to miss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 E Valencia Drive have any available units?
5111 E Valencia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 5111 E Valencia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5111 E Valencia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 E Valencia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5111 E Valencia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 5111 E Valencia Drive offer parking?
No, 5111 E Valencia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5111 E Valencia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 E Valencia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 E Valencia Drive have a pool?
No, 5111 E Valencia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5111 E Valencia Drive have accessible units?
No, 5111 E Valencia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 E Valencia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5111 E Valencia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5111 E Valencia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5111 E Valencia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
