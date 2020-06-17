5111 E Valencia Drive

Amenities

People love to throw out the word "rare" -- and here you have it! This is a "two-of-a-kind" in a world where there that is pretty rare. Only two of these Jones and Emmon's models in the Fairhills neighborhood and this one adds a whole new level to word "SWANKY"-- Meticulously restored and now you have the opportunity to experience living in it. The Philippine mahogany walls and baseboards bring a beautiful palette and warmth, the pure beauty of the cinder block fire place, landscaping that makes everyday feel like a vacation, smooth rich floors that when coupled with the radiant heat floors makes it impossible to put shoes -- your feet will love walking on these floors!!!! Close to everything and neighbors that you fall in love with. This one is one that you don't want to miss.