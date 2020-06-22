All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 39 Highland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
39 Highland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

39 Highland

39 North Highland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

39 North Highland Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to beautiful Turtle Rock. This home has a great view and is located at the end of the complex. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car attached garage with direct access. Features a formal dining room and kitchen with tile counters and white cabinetry. Living room has a cozy fireplace and access to the patio. The den boasts a built-in cabinet and is a great place to enjoy beautiful views. Bedrooms are spacious and bright. Master bath features two large closets, double sinks and separate toilet area. Laundry is located inside a closet. Turtle Rock is wonderfully located near UCI, beaches, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Highland have any available units?
39 Highland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Highland have?
Some of 39 Highland's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Highland currently offering any rent specials?
39 Highland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Highland pet-friendly?
No, 39 Highland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 39 Highland offer parking?
Yes, 39 Highland does offer parking.
Does 39 Highland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Highland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Highland have a pool?
No, 39 Highland does not have a pool.
Does 39 Highland have accessible units?
No, 39 Highland does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Highland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Highland has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles