3701 E Spring Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home is spectacular! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1881 living sqft. w/central air/heat. This home features a studio flat which is self enclosed for that older teenager or family that may visit for the holidays. Step into the lovely entertainers backyard with a gorgeous heated swimming pool/Jacuzzi and great assorted fruit trees for fresh fruit in the summer. This home is perfect for entertaining and accommodating a large family. There are too many amenities to list. Come and take a peek! Located in the lovely City of Orange.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Orange Unified School District

UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Owner to pay for gardener

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications