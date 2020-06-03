All apartments in Orange
3701 E Spring Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3701 E Spring Street

3701 East Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

3701 East Spring Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home is spectacular! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1881 living sqft. w/central air/heat. This home features a studio flat which is self enclosed for that older teenager or family that may visit for the holidays. Step into the lovely entertainers backyard with a gorgeous heated swimming pool/Jacuzzi and great assorted fruit trees for fresh fruit in the summer. This home is perfect for entertaining and accommodating a large family. There are too many amenities to list. Come and take a peek! Located in the lovely City of Orange.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Orange Unified School District
UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Owner to pay for gardener
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 E Spring Street have any available units?
3701 E Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 3701 E Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
3701 E Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 E Spring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 E Spring Street is pet friendly.
Does 3701 E Spring Street offer parking?
No, 3701 E Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 3701 E Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 E Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 E Spring Street have a pool?
Yes, 3701 E Spring Street has a pool.
Does 3701 E Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 3701 E Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 E Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 E Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 E Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3701 E Spring Street has units with air conditioning.
