Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F

3442 East White Chapel Court · No Longer Available
Location

3442 East White Chapel Court, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Orange 2 Bedroom Unit - Upstairs unit with balcony

Call Leonel 714-600-9432

2 car garage
Pergo carpet
Laminate & tile flooring
Central AC & heat
Walk in closet
Vaulted ceilings
Tile counter tops
Dishwasher
Washer & dryer included
Pool
Spa
Gated community

Call Leonel at (714)600-9432 to schedule a time to view.

Minutes to Santiago Creek trail & bikepath, Grijalva Park, Handy Park, Handy Elementary School.

Tenant must register vehicle(s) with HOA.

Pets considered with $500.00 pet deposit, license, vaccinations and renters insurance.

(RLNE4464883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F have any available units?
3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F have?
Some of 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F does offer parking.
Does 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F have a pool?
Yes, 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F has a pool.
Does 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F have accessible units?
No, 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3442 E. White Chapel Ct. Unit F has units with dishwashers.
