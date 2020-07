Amenities

A beautiful 6 bedrooms and 3 bathroom house on a quiet residential street. Recently remodeled. all bedrooms are good size. Excellent for roommates or a family. available 6/1/2020. Chapman students are welcomed. All appliances are included. Central A/C and heat. Large back yard with a covered patio area. Close to Orange Circle and Chapman University. Additional homes are available for lease in Orange.