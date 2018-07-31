3406 E Alderly Lane

Amenities

VIEW VIEW VIEW!!! Beautiful view house for lease on the hillside of Orange Hills neighborhood. This newer modeled house is featured with 4 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with recessed lightings or ceiling fans, updated vanities, countertops, and new bathroom hardware. Kitchen offers newer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and quartz countertops. Spacious 3 car garage with long driveways to provide abundant park spaces. Deep backyard with mature landscape presents 180 degree coastal views. Quiet neighborhood, convenient access to private and public schools, shopping centers and highways. A Must See.