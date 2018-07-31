All apartments in Orange
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:00 PM

3406 E Alderly Lane

3406 East Alderly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3406 East Alderly Lane, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VIEW VIEW VIEW!!! Beautiful view house for lease on the hillside of Orange Hills neighborhood. This newer modeled house is featured with 4 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with recessed lightings or ceiling fans, updated vanities, countertops, and new bathroom hardware. Kitchen offers newer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and quartz countertops. Spacious 3 car garage with long driveways to provide abundant park spaces. Deep backyard with mature landscape presents 180 degree coastal views. Quiet neighborhood, convenient access to private and public schools, shopping centers and highways. A Must See.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 E Alderly Lane have any available units?
3406 E Alderly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 E Alderly Lane have?
Some of 3406 E Alderly Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 E Alderly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3406 E Alderly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 E Alderly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3406 E Alderly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3406 E Alderly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3406 E Alderly Lane offers parking.
Does 3406 E Alderly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 E Alderly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 E Alderly Lane have a pool?
No, 3406 E Alderly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3406 E Alderly Lane have accessible units?
No, 3406 E Alderly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 E Alderly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 E Alderly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
