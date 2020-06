319 W Mountain Holly Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

COZY END UNIT ON A SPECIAL LOCATION ACROSS THE HOA MAINTAINED GRASSY GREEN AREA, 4BED RM + 2.5 BATH RM HOME FEATURES SPACIOUS COURTYARD FRONT PATIO,DESIGNER CHOICE DISTRESSED HARDWOOD FLOORING T/O ENTIRE DOWN STAIRS,CUSTOM TRI-TONE PAINT T/O ENTIRE HOME,INVITING FORMAL LIVING RM FEATURING COZY GAS BURNING FIREPLACE,QUALITY WOOD PLANTATION SHUTTERS T/O ENTIRE HOME,UPGRADED LARGE KITCHEN W/FULL SLAB GRANITE COUNTER TOPS/BREAKFAST COUNTER & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCL. GAS COOK TOP OPENS TO COZY FAMILY RM,UPGRADED MOCHA MAPLE CABINETS T/O ENTIRE HOME INCLUDING THE CABINETS INSIDE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED & SPACIOUS UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY RM,UPGRADED DESIGNER CHOICE PLUSH CARPET AT THE STAIRS/HALLWAYS & BEDRMS UPSTAIRS,SPACIOUS MASTER BEDRM W/CEILING FAN,MASTER BATHRM FEATURING SPACIOUS WALK IN CLOSET W/CUSTOM BUILT IN ORGANIZER,HIS & HER DUAL SINK OVER CORIAN COUNTER TOPS W/O.G EDGE & CUSTOM FRAMED MIRRORS,SEPARATE SHOWER/TUB.GOOD SIZE SECONDARY BEDRMS ALL HAVE CEILING FANS TOO SHARING SPACIOUS SECOND BATHRM W/SHOWER DOOR OVER TUB & MUCH MORE TO SEE,HOA AMENITIES ARE OLYMPIC SIZE POOL,SPORTS PARK INCL. TENNIS & BASKETBALL COURTS,2 SOFT BALL FIELDS,CLUB HOUSE,PLAY GROUND,FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET ACCESS & MORE. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED IN RENT!