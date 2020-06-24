All apartments in Orange
307 N Singingwood Street
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

307 N Singingwood Street

307 North Singingwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 North Singingwood Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Two-level condo in Creekside at Villeurbanne. Move-in ready condition with newer interior paint; spacious living room with fireplace and direct patio access; dining area with ceiling fan; kitchen has white cabinetry and dark counters; convenient inside laundry on first floor; master bedroom with mirrored wardrobe doors and dressing area with sink; second bedroom has a walk-in closet; fenced patio with access to carport area; great association pool and spa; location convenient to shopping centers, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 N Singingwood Street have any available units?
307 N Singingwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 N Singingwood Street have?
Some of 307 N Singingwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 N Singingwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 N Singingwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 N Singingwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 307 N Singingwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 307 N Singingwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 307 N Singingwood Street offers parking.
Does 307 N Singingwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 N Singingwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 N Singingwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 307 N Singingwood Street has a pool.
Does 307 N Singingwood Street have accessible units?
No, 307 N Singingwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 N Singingwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 N Singingwood Street has units with dishwashers.
