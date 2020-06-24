307 N Singingwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

Two-level condo in Creekside at Villeurbanne. Move-in ready condition with newer interior paint; spacious living room with fireplace and direct patio access; dining area with ceiling fan; kitchen has white cabinetry and dark counters; convenient inside laundry on first floor; master bedroom with mirrored wardrobe doors and dressing area with sink; second bedroom has a walk-in closet; fenced patio with access to carport area; great association pool and spa; location convenient to shopping centers, restaurants and entertainment.