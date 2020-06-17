3010 North Cottonwood Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming single-story home in Orange located in a great neighborhood! Surrounded by beautiful palm trees, this property has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It features a large living area and upgraded bathrooms and flooring. Other features include a fireplace, front porch, and central heat and AC. This home has a large back yard with a covered patio and grass area for play. It is a must-see home, conveniently located near restaurants and shopping. Pets may be considered. No smoking. Owner pays for gardening service. Call today to schedule a showing!