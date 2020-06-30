All apartments in Orange
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3

2862 North Cottonwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2862 North Cottonwood Street, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Updated Two Story 4 BR 2.5 BA Condo With 2 Car Garage - Two story 4 BR 2.5 BA Condo, freshly painted in two toned paint, new vinyl plank flooring all downstairs and new carpet upstairs, all new window coverings, and A/C. Large private covered patio, 2 car garage with remote and laundry hookups. The kitchen and downstairs bath have new granite countertops. Gas cooking, built-in microwave oven, dishwasher, and large eating area. Living room is a good size and there is extra storage closet under the stairs. The master bedroom has ceiling fan, attached bath with shower stall. Upstairs hall bath with tub/shower combo. Secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans. The community offers an association pool & spa, tennis courts, basketball court , and greenbelts. Trash is included.

(RLNE5174135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 have any available units?
2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 have?
Some of 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 offers parking.
Does 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 have a pool?
Yes, 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 has a pool.
Does 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3 has units with dishwashers.

