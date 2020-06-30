2862 N. Cottonwood St. #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Updated Two Story 4 BR 2.5 BA Condo With 2 Car Garage - Two story 4 BR 2.5 BA Condo, freshly painted in two toned paint, new vinyl plank flooring all downstairs and new carpet upstairs, all new window coverings, and A/C. Large private covered patio, 2 car garage with remote and laundry hookups. The kitchen and downstairs bath have new granite countertops. Gas cooking, built-in microwave oven, dishwasher, and large eating area. Living room is a good size and there is extra storage closet under the stairs. The master bedroom has ceiling fan, attached bath with shower stall. Upstairs hall bath with tub/shower combo. Secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans. The community offers an association pool & spa, tennis courts, basketball court , and greenbelts. Trash is included.



(RLNE5174135)