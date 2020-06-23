2683 N. Vista Bluff Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Wonderful Orange 3 Bedroom Plus Den Home - Spacious single story home in quiet Orange neighborhood. Formal living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings. Family room with fireplace that opens to the kitchen and has backyard access. Fourth bedroom set-up with floor to ceiling shelves perfect for a library or den. Features spacious master suite, 3 car attached garage and laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Tropical backyard with built-in BBQ area and patio perfect for entertaining. Close to high ranking Serrano Elementary School, Cerro Villa Middle School and Villa Park High School.



Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/832129?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



(RLNE1848597)