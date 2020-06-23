All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2683 N. Vista Bluff Road

2683 North Vista Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Location

2683 North Vista Bluff Road, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Orange 3 Bedroom Plus Den Home - Spacious single story home in quiet Orange neighborhood. Formal living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings. Family room with fireplace that opens to the kitchen and has backyard access. Fourth bedroom set-up with floor to ceiling shelves perfect for a library or den. Features spacious master suite, 3 car attached garage and laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Tropical backyard with built-in BBQ area and patio perfect for entertaining. Close to high ranking Serrano Elementary School, Cerro Villa Middle School and Villa Park High School.

Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/832129?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE1848597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road have any available units?
2683 N. Vista Bluff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road have?
Some of 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
2683 N. Vista Bluff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road is pet friendly.
Does 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road offer parking?
Yes, 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road offers parking.
Does 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road have a pool?
No, 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road does not have a pool.
Does 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road have accessible units?
No, 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2683 N. Vista Bluff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
