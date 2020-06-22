2502 N Tustin avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

A beautiful , cul de sac One story remodled home. Located

at the cities edge of Orange and "Good Santa ana County!!

Newly remodled kitchen and remoded 2 large full bathrooms also.

1 large Master bedroom (4 long closets) & A master bathroom with a walk in shower too ! A smaller bedroom/ Den with a double closet too !! the 3rd Guestroom & double closets and a window to look out into greenery!! A Full guest bathroom with alot of counter space A. Large living room near the front patio. A large family room with a white fireplace off the open granite countered kitchen. Stainless steal appliances too . The family room has a sliding door that leads to the small 15x 40 ft backyard with your own Lemon tree.. A large driveway for three cars. Garage is taken. You have full access to a washer & dryer in the detachd garage . My 1 car will be kept in Garage . all house, all furnished . Tvs not included