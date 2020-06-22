All apartments in Orange
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:31 AM

2502 N Tustin avenue

2502 North Tustin Street · No Longer Available
Location

2502 North Tustin Street, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
A beautiful , cul de sac One story remodled home. Located
at the cities edge of Orange and "Good Santa ana County!!
Newly remodled kitchen and remoded 2 large full bathrooms also.
1 large Master bedroom (4 long closets) & A master bathroom with a walk in shower too ! A smaller bedroom/ Den with a double closet too !! the 3rd Guestroom & double closets and a window to look out into greenery!! A Full guest bathroom with alot of counter space A. Large living room near the front patio. A large family room with a white fireplace off the open granite countered kitchen. Stainless steal appliances too . The family room has a sliding door that leads to the small 15x 40 ft backyard with your own Lemon tree.. A large driveway for three cars. Garage is taken. You have full access to a washer & dryer in the detachd garage . My 1 car will be kept in Garage . all house, all furnished . Tvs not included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 N Tustin avenue have any available units?
2502 N Tustin avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 N Tustin avenue have?
Some of 2502 N Tustin avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 N Tustin avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2502 N Tustin avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 N Tustin avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2502 N Tustin avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2502 N Tustin avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2502 N Tustin avenue offers parking.
Does 2502 N Tustin avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 N Tustin avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 N Tustin avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2502 N Tustin avenue has a pool.
Does 2502 N Tustin avenue have accessible units?
No, 2502 N Tustin avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 N Tustin avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 N Tustin avenue has units with dishwashers.
