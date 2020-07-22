All apartments in Orange
Last updated September 28 2019 at 5:35 PM

238 W Cork Tree Drive

238 West Cork Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

238 West Cork Tree Drive, Orange, CA 92865
Northeast Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
This wonderful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home was built in 2007. This home features remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steep appliances and custom cabinetry. Additional features include a 2 car garage, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, master bathroom with walk-in closet, dual sinks and upgraded flooring. Owner will supply washer, dryer and refrigerator. Additional bedroom also has a walk in closet. Owner pays for association fees. Association includes internet access. One bedroom is remodeled with a beautiful queen wall bed set. Very clean community heated pool and spa. 10 minutes walk to community tennis courts, basketball court, baseball field, kid's playground, and trails. Close access to 91, 57, and 55. 5 minutes drive to orange village mall, target and 24 hours fitness. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 W Cork Tree Drive have any available units?
238 W Cork Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 W Cork Tree Drive have?
Some of 238 W Cork Tree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 W Cork Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
238 W Cork Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 W Cork Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 238 W Cork Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 238 W Cork Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 238 W Cork Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 238 W Cork Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 W Cork Tree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 W Cork Tree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 238 W Cork Tree Drive has a pool.
Does 238 W Cork Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 238 W Cork Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 238 W Cork Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 W Cork Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.
