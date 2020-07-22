238 W Cork Tree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

This wonderful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home was built in 2007. This home features remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steep appliances and custom cabinetry. Additional features include a 2 car garage, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, master bathroom with walk-in closet, dual sinks and upgraded flooring. Owner will supply washer, dryer and refrigerator. Additional bedroom also has a walk in closet. Owner pays for association fees. Association includes internet access. One bedroom is remodeled with a beautiful queen wall bed set. Very clean community heated pool and spa. 10 minutes walk to community tennis courts, basketball court, baseball field, kid's playground, and trails. Close access to 91, 57, and 55. 5 minutes drive to orange village mall, target and 24 hours fitness. Available now!