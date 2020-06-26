All apartments in Orange
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:58 AM

207 S Dove Street

207 South Dove Street · No Longer Available
Location

207 South Dove Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home in Orange Hills nestled in the hills of orange, centrally located to all. This Single Family Detached Remodeled Turnkey Home includes 3 Bedrooms + 2 ½ Bathrooms, an attached 2 car garage + 2 car driveway. This Open Floor Plan Features: Large Family Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen, Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen, Beautiful Cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances. Plantation shutter window coverings, Custom color paint and easy care marble & wood flooring throughout. Granite counter tops, stove-oven, refrigerator dishwasher, garbage disposal, full size washer dryer, central air and heat, 3 ceiling fans, custom lighting fixtures, master bedroom with walk in closet and double vanity sink, family room includes vaulted ceilings and so much more! Wood burning fireplace in living room, plus there are Two Patio Sliders to the wrap around Backyard from the Family Room and Dining Room, to the yard with lush green beautifully maintained landscape. Close to it all, this home is conveniently located to Nearby Shopping, Dining, Restaurants, Parks, Walking Trails, Hiking Trails, and Biking Trails. Gardener included: maintains front back yards. Washer dryer, frig provided but without warranty. No neighbor in the back, just the canyon. This home is conveniently located to Nearby Shopping, Dining, Restaurants, Parks, Walking-Hiking & Trails. Don’t Miss Out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 S Dove Street have any available units?
207 S Dove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 S Dove Street have?
Some of 207 S Dove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 S Dove Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 S Dove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 S Dove Street pet-friendly?
No, 207 S Dove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 207 S Dove Street offer parking?
Yes, 207 S Dove Street offers parking.
Does 207 S Dove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 S Dove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 S Dove Street have a pool?
No, 207 S Dove Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 S Dove Street have accessible units?
No, 207 S Dove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 S Dove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 S Dove Street has units with dishwashers.
