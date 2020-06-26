207 S Dove Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Home in Orange Hills nestled in the hills of orange, centrally located to all. This Single Family Detached Remodeled Turnkey Home includes 3 Bedrooms + 2 ½ Bathrooms, an attached 2 car garage + 2 car driveway. This Open Floor Plan Features: Large Family Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen, Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen, Beautiful Cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances. Plantation shutter window coverings, Custom color paint and easy care marble & wood flooring throughout. Granite counter tops, stove-oven, refrigerator dishwasher, garbage disposal, full size washer dryer, central air and heat, 3 ceiling fans, custom lighting fixtures, master bedroom with walk in closet and double vanity sink, family room includes vaulted ceilings and so much more! Wood burning fireplace in living room, plus there are Two Patio Sliders to the wrap around Backyard from the Family Room and Dining Room, to the yard with lush green beautifully maintained landscape. Close to it all, this home is conveniently located to Nearby Shopping, Dining, Restaurants, Parks, Walking Trails, Hiking Trails, and Biking Trails. Gardener included: maintains front back yards. Washer dryer, frig provided but without warranty. No neighbor in the back, just the canyon. This home is conveniently located to Nearby Shopping, Dining, Restaurants, Parks, Walking-Hiking & Trails. Don’t Miss Out!