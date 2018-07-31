2025 W. Palmyra Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Extensively Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in The City Of Orange - Welcome home! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths spread out over 1500 Sq.Ft of living space. This home has been extensively remodeled. The property interior has been freshly painted. All windows have been replaced with energy efficient vinyl windows. Luxury vinyl plank flooring has been installed in the kitchen, dining room, hallways and both bathrooms. High grade plush carpeting adorns the living area and all 3 bedrooms. Additional upgrades include new stylish granite countertops and new cabinet and drawer fronts in the kitchen and both bathrooms. The kitchen comes complete with a brand new stainless steel refrigerator and will soon have a new electric range, microwave and dishwasher. All blinds have been replaced. Modern recessed lighting throughout. Large 2 car garage with new roll up garage door. Central A.C and heat. Private rear patio. Gardening included. No pets please.This property truly has it all and will not last long.12 month lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must. Check out the attached virtual tour!



https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/Oi8e6MCY3X



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5722390)