2025 W. Palmyra Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2025 W. Palmyra Avenue

2025 West Palmyra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2025 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extensively Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in The City Of Orange - Welcome home! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths spread out over 1500 Sq.Ft of living space. This home has been extensively remodeled. The property interior has been freshly painted. All windows have been replaced with energy efficient vinyl windows. Luxury vinyl plank flooring has been installed in the kitchen, dining room, hallways and both bathrooms. High grade plush carpeting adorns the living area and all 3 bedrooms. Additional upgrades include new stylish granite countertops and new cabinet and drawer fronts in the kitchen and both bathrooms. The kitchen comes complete with a brand new stainless steel refrigerator and will soon have a new electric range, microwave and dishwasher. All blinds have been replaced. Modern recessed lighting throughout. Large 2 car garage with new roll up garage door. Central A.C and heat. Private rear patio. Gardening included. No pets please.This property truly has it all and will not last long.12 month lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must. Check out the attached virtual tour!

https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/Oi8e6MCY3X

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5722390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue have any available units?
2025 W. Palmyra Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue have?
Some of 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2025 W. Palmyra Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue have a pool?
No, 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 W. Palmyra Avenue has units with dishwashers.
