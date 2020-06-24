201 E. Taft Ave.

Amenities

Spacious single story 3 BR, 2 BA Condo - Single story ground level 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo freshly painted with two tone paint and smooth ceilings, new flooring and window coverings through-out. Granite entry, spacious living room with granite fireplace. Separate dining area with new ceiling fan, large covered patio, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, natural wood cabinets, large pantry, gas cooking with new microwave and new dishwasher. Master bedroom with private bath features dual sinks and new granite counter-top, walk-in closet and slider to spacious patio. All new faucets and light fixtures through-out. Laundry hook-ups on patio or use community laundry room, central A/C & forced-air heat, one-car garage (shared two car garage), and community pool. Water and trash services are included. Sorry no pets.



No Pets Allowed



