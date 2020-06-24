All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 201 E. Taft Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
201 E. Taft Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

201 E. Taft Ave.

201 East Taft Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

201 East Taft Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Spacious single story 3 BR, 2 BA Condo - Single story ground level 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo freshly painted with two tone paint and smooth ceilings, new flooring and window coverings through-out. Granite entry, spacious living room with granite fireplace. Separate dining area with new ceiling fan, large covered patio, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, natural wood cabinets, large pantry, gas cooking with new microwave and new dishwasher. Master bedroom with private bath features dual sinks and new granite counter-top, walk-in closet and slider to spacious patio. All new faucets and light fixtures through-out. Laundry hook-ups on patio or use community laundry room, central A/C & forced-air heat, one-car garage (shared two car garage), and community pool. Water and trash services are included. Sorry no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4740221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E. Taft Ave. have any available units?
201 E. Taft Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 E. Taft Ave. have?
Some of 201 E. Taft Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E. Taft Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
201 E. Taft Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E. Taft Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 201 E. Taft Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 201 E. Taft Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 201 E. Taft Ave. offers parking.
Does 201 E. Taft Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 E. Taft Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E. Taft Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 201 E. Taft Ave. has a pool.
Does 201 E. Taft Ave. have accessible units?
No, 201 E. Taft Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E. Taft Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 E. Taft Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles